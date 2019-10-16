Police update after armed officers search property for reported firearm
Police have issued an updated after an armed raid in Beeston.
Officers swooped on a house on Old Lane in Beeston at 3.55pm yesterday after receiving that a report a firearm was present.
Members of the public reported seeing armed police with police dogs rush to the area around the top of Dewsbury Road and block the junction with Old Lane by the Tommy Wass pub.
One woman who witnessed the raid said: "I heard two shouts of 'armed police' and then as I approached the end of the street my friend lives in I saw a group of armed police piling into a door on Old Lane.
"There were three police officers standing outside, one with a dog."
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
The house was searched
No firearm was found.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the man was later released without charge.
