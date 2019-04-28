Police tape off road in Chapeltown, Leeds after man slashed in face

Have your say

Police have taped off a street in Chapeltown, Leeds after a man was slashed in the face.

A 45-year-old man took himself to Leeds General Infirmary on Saturday with slash wounds to the face.

The police cordon in Chapeltown on Sunday. Photo: Don Mort

Police went to the hospital to speak to the man and then sent units to the scene of where the incident had occured.

West Yorkshire Police have cordoned off Back Newton Grove in Chapeltown, Leeds, to investigate the incident.

The road was still taped off on Sunday morning as police continued to carry out investigations.

No one has been arrested and the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

