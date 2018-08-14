Police step up patrols on Leeds estate in response to anti-social behaviour

Police are stepping up patrols on an estate in Leeds after a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The Leeds West Policing Team said extra patrols were being made at the Heights estate in Farnley in response to problems over the last week or so.

Also in crime: Drunk with mini Samurai sword torched his clothes outside ex-partner’s Leeds home



A spokesman said: "There has been a large amount of anti-social behaviour in and around the Heights estate over the last week or so and we are asking members of the public to report any incidents in the area."

The team has arrested one male suspect on suspicion of affray in connection with a series of incidents on the estate.

Also in crime: Christopher Lewis murder probe continues as 11 suspects investigated over Chapeltown attack



"The male has been released for further statements to be obtained," the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour on the estate is urged to call the policing team via 101 or make a report online.