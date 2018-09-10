Police statement after report of incident involving woman and two men in Leeds

Police have issued a statement after a report of a 'potentially suspicious incident' in Leeds.

Reports had been made to police about a woman being seriously sexually assaulted by two men, according to a member of the public who made a report to police.

However, detectives at West Yorkshire Police say there is no victim, suspects or evidence of an incident in the area.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We had a report at 3.34pm on Friday of a potentially suspicious incident involving a woman and two men on a path that runs between Noster Terrace and Buckton View, Holbeck.

"Officers searched the area and conducted extensive enquiries but were unable to identify any victim or suspects or any evidence of an incident in the area.

"As such no crime has been recorded and the local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware for information."

