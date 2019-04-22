Police seriously concerned for missing man last seen in Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over a missing man last seen in Leeds.

Andrew Ward, 36, was last seen at Buzz Bingo on Stonebridge Lane, Leeds at 9.30pm on Sunday, April 21.

The force describe him as a white male, of slim build, pale complexion who was wearing a black T Shirt, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

They tweeted: "Missing - Andrew Ward aged 36. Last seen at Buzz Bingo, Leeds at 9.30pm on April 21, 2019.

"He is a white male, slim, pale complexion, black t shirt, blue jeans & blue and white trainers.

"We have serious concerns for his safety."

Anyone with information about Mr Ward's whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 561 22/4/19.