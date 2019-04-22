Police seriously concerned for missing man last seen in Leeds

Andrew Ward, 36, was last seen at Buzz Bingo on Stonebridge Lane, Leeds at 9.30pm on Sunday, April 21.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over a missing man last seen in Leeds.

Andrew Ward, 36, was last seen at Buzz Bingo on Stonebridge Lane, Leeds at 9.30pm on Sunday, April 21.

The force describe him as a white male, of slim build, pale complexion who was wearing a black T Shirt, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

They tweeted: "Missing - Andrew Ward aged 36. Last seen at Buzz Bingo, Leeds at 9.30pm on April 21, 2019.

"We have serious concerns for his safety."

Anyone with information about Mr Ward's whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 561 22/4/19.