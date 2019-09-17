Police seize suspected stolen goods and arrest two suspects in Leeds

Have your say

Police have arrested two suspects in Leeds for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

On Monday morning (Sep 16), Inner East Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report of drug dealing at an address on Haslewood Drive, Burmantofts.

As a result of the report, two suspects were arrested from inside the address for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A large quantity of Class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, a substantial amount of money, suspected stolen property including a motorcycle, pedal cycles and other mechanically propelled vehicles along with a number of prohibited articles were all seized from the address.

The team worked with partners from Housing in order for the premises to be tinned up, preventing access to the property at this time.

Two male suspects were arrested from the address and remain in custody at this time under investigation.

The Neighbourhood Policing Teams said they will act on information received.

Visit the below website for full details on how you can report to the Police: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us

Alternatively you can report to CrimeStoppers please visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/