Police seize £100,000 cash from address in Guiseley in drug and money laundering investigation

Police arrested two people and seized 200kg of suspected cannabis resin and £100,000 cash after searching addresses in Leeds and Manchester.

By Mark Lavery
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:37 pm
.
.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday (July 14) morning in connection with a lengthy drug and money laundering investigation.

Officers from Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) - supported by Greater Manchester Police - executed search warrants in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Police said approximately 200kg of suspected cannabis resin was found in four holdalls and approximately £100,000 in cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

'People could have been killed or injured': Resident and staff had to flee home after arsonist torched his bedroom

The cash was recovered from an address in Southway, Guiseley, Leeds.

The cannabis was recovered from a vehicle at Stamford Drive, Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

Two further addresses in Manchester were searched as part of the operation.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin hints at tougher approach to speeding across region

As a result, one man from West Yorkshire and four men from Greater Manchester were arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering offences.

Four men have been released under investigation.

A fifth man appeared before magistrates in Manchester on Thursday (July 15) charged with drug offences and was bailed.

Motorist knocked down by rival driver during road rage incident in Leeds on way home from Ikea shopping trip

Speaking after the operation Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU, said: “Officers from across the region have been working closely with other law enforcement partners, to arrest a number of individuals in connection with drug supply and money laundering.”

“Our aim is to make a difference to the communities we serve by targeting offenders who operate in this manner.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe