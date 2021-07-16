.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday (July 14) morning in connection with a lengthy drug and money laundering investigation.

Officers from Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) - supported by Greater Manchester Police - executed search warrants in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Police said approximately 200kg of suspected cannabis resin was found in four holdalls and approximately £100,000 in cash.

The cash was recovered from an address in Southway, Guiseley, Leeds.

The cannabis was recovered from a vehicle at Stamford Drive, Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

Two further addresses in Manchester were searched as part of the operation.

As a result, one man from West Yorkshire and four men from Greater Manchester were arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering offences.

Four men have been released under investigation.

A fifth man appeared before magistrates in Manchester on Thursday (July 15) charged with drug offences and was bailed.

Speaking after the operation Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU, said: “Officers from across the region have been working closely with other law enforcement partners, to arrest a number of individuals in connection with drug supply and money laundering.”

“Our aim is to make a difference to the communities we serve by targeting offenders who operate in this manner.”