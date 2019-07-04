Police seize over £50k in cash from car on A1 in government operation

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have seized over £50,000 in cash from a car on the A1 as part of a large operation.

The incident happened on Wednesday when unmarked police cars blocked in a vehicle at the side of the road.

Over £50,000 in cash was found stashed in the car.

Photos issued by the police appear to show a grey Vauxhall people carrier involved in the incident.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said they worked with the interception team and HMRC as part of the operation.

HMRC is continuing to investigate the incident.