Police seize huge cannabis haul after stopping vehicle on A1 near Wetherby - Leeds man among arrested

At 2pm on Thursday (September 30), police "acted on information" about a vehicle heading into North Yorkshire.

Officers from the North Yorkshire Police roads policing group and other specialist departments headed towards the area and the vehicle was safely brought to a stop on the southbound carriageway of the A1 just before Wetherby, police said.

Whilst searching the vehicle, a large quantity of suspected cannabis was found inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2pm on Thursday (September 30), police "acted on information" about a vehicle heading into North Yorkshire. Pic: NYP

A man in his 30s from Leeds and man in his 40s of no fixed address were arrested.

Further detailed searches were carried out at an address in West Yorkshire.

They appeared before magistrates in Harrogate on Friday, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are really pleased with the result from a vehicle stop on the A1 yesterday.