Police seize drugs, cash and firearm in Leeds drugs bust
Police officers have seized drugs, cash and four weapons in a drugs bust in Middleton.
West Yorkshire Police's Leeds South team shared pictures of the seized items on Twitter at 8.25pm on Friday night.
Officers said the drugs bust was the second raid of the night in Middleton, where teams had been working to search properties on drugs warrants.
They seized a number of items including a baseball bat, a large knife and what appears to be a shotgun in the raid.
The statement said: "Second warrant of the night in Middleton, Leeds executing another s23 Drugs Warrant where drugs, cash and weapons have been found.
"Our teams work extremely hard working on the warrants with the intelligence they have received to execute this and the rest is up to CPS now."
-> Sentencing of Leeds serial sex attack stalker delayed after doctor's report assesses him as 'not dangerous'