Police seize drugs, cash and firearm in Leeds drugs bust

West Yorkshire Police's Leeds South team shared pictures of the seized items on Twitter at 8.25pm on Friday night.

Officers said the drugs bust was the second raid of the night in Middleton, where teams had been working to search properties on drugs warrants.

They seized a number of items including a baseball bat, a large knife and what appears to be a shotgun in the raid.

Police seized these items from a raid in Middleton (Photo: WYP)

The statement said: "Second warrant of the night in Middleton, Leeds executing another s23 Drugs Warrant where drugs, cash and weapons have been found.