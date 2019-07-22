Police seize car with insurance in Leeds because driver didn't pay installments correctly

Have your say

Police seized a car in Leeds on Sunday - because the driver didn't pay the car insurance installments correctly.

The incident happened on Willow Road, Leeds, near to the city centre and Burley, just off Kirkstall Road.

The car involved was a black Ford Fiesta Finesse.

The car was seized by police because the driver didn't pay his insurance instalments correctly, leading the insurance on the vehicle to be cancelled.

A roads policing officer for West Yorkshire Police tweeted via the @WYP_RPU account: "Willow Road Leeds. Driver had insurance but didn't pay the instalments correctly. As a result the policy was cancelled, vehicle seized and process issued."

This is what the RAC says about driving without insurance

What is the penalty for driving without insurance?

If you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive, the police will hand out a minimum:

fixed penalty fine of £300

6 penalty points

The police will decide whether more serious cases are to be handled in court. These may include cases where a driver has never passed a driving test, has given false details or was driving a higher risk vehicle, like a HGV.

A court can issue:

an unlimited fine

disqualification from driving

The police also have the power to:

seize the vehicle – even if it doesn’t belong to you

destroy the vehicle

Other costs you may be liable for include:

a higher car insurance premium in the future

costs associated with an accident