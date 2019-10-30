Police seize this 'borrowed' Lamborghini from West Yorkshire street

Police have seized a Lamborghini from a West Yorkshire street as the driver could not prove he had any insurance.

By Joe Cooper
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 4:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 4:57 pm

West Yorkshire Road's Policing Unit posted a Twitter picture of the supercar, which they spotted near Barden Street in Manningham, Bradford.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wednesday as it was showing as having any insurance.

"The driver claims he was just borrowing it," a police spokesman said.

"Despite an hour's worth of phone calls he cannot show any insurance."

The driver was also given a ticket as the car did not have a front number plate.

One Twitter user responded: "ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) is a wonderful thing."

But officers said instead it was 'just good old fashioned nose for a job'.