Police seize this 'borrowed' Lamborghini from West Yorkshire street

West Yorkshire Road's Policing Unit posted a Twitter picture of the supercar, which they spotted near Barden Street in Manningham, Bradford.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wednesday as it was showing as having any insurance.

"The driver claims he was just borrowing it," a police spokesman said.

"Despite an hour's worth of phone calls he cannot show any insurance."

The driver was also given a ticket as the car did not have a front number plate.

One Twitter user responded: "ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) is a wonderful thing."