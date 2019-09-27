Police seize 150 cannabis plants in raid on West Yorkshire farm

Have your say

Police officers have seized over 150 cannabis plants from a farm in West Yorkshire.

The farm was located by East Bradford Neighbourhood Policing Team in the BD3 postcode.

Officers shared a picture of the grow on Facebook, which showed 150 young cannabis plants that were taken off the streets.

East Bradford Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Cannabis Farm located in BD3.

"150+ plants taken off the streets. Enquires ongoing."

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the farm and it is not yet known if arrests have been made.

