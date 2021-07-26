Police searching for this woman after dog stolen in Leeds
A dog has been stolen from a garden in Hunslet by a woman who tempted it with food.
Rocky the German Shepherd was at the back of a house in Dewsbury Road, Hunslet, when an unknown woman walked into the garden and coaxed him towards her with food.
Rocky walked over to the woman, who then placed a lead on him and walked off on foot.
It happened at around 4pm on Monday, May 28.
Police in Leeds have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to about the theft of the dog.
Despite officers conducting several enquiries, Rocky has not yet been found and police are appealing for the public to help identify the woman in the photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13210266160.
