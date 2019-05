Have your say

Have you seen this girl?

Police are searching for this 14-year-old girl from Dewsbury who may be in Leeds.

Mina Hashmi has been missing from the Dewsbury area since Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a black top and jeans. She may be in Leeds or Huddersfield.

If you see Mina, or you might know where she is, please call 101 quoting log 1953 of May 4.

