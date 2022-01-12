Police searching for missing Leeds teenager Kaiden Hinds issue public appeal
Police in Leeds are searching for a teenager who has been missing all night.
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Kaiden Hinds who has been missing from the Seacroft area of the city since Tuesday.
He is described as being a white boy with a slim build and short, brown hair.
Kaiden has a black eye and was wearing a grey police tracksuit when last seen, but has possibly changed into black clothing and a black balaclava.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log 866 of January 11.
