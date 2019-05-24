Police searching for man missing from hospital in Leeds in need of medical attention

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are looking for information to help trace a man who has gone missing from hospital in Leeds while in need of medical attention.

Reece Booth, 20, was reported missing from Leeds General Infirmary at 2.48am on Friday after attending with high blood sugar linked to diabetes.

He left before receiving treatment and medical staff have concerns for his health.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 10ins tall, and slim, with ginger hair.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white t-shirt with a Pringle logo, beige jumper, grey hoodie and black raincoat.

He is known to frequent the city centre and has links to the Beeston and Woodhouse areas.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 138 of May 24.