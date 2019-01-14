Police searching for flasher with baggy green trousers who exposed himself in Leeds

Police have issued an appeal after an indecent exposure in Leeds.

Officers are searching for a man wearing baggy trousers and all green clothing following the indecent exposure incident.

Police have issued an appeal over the flasher

-> Police step up patrols after reports of flasher on Leeds canal path

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing regarding the offence which took place at about 1pm on Tuesday January 8 after a man indecently exposed himself on Redcote Lane, near the bridge. He then went to walk onto Kirkstall Road.

"The man was described as white in his late 40s 5ft 6in tall, and very slim wearing a green baseball cap, green hoody and green baggy trousers.

"Anyone who saw the male in the area or who has any information to help identify him should contact the Leeds

"West NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13190012963.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

-> Broken speed camera in Leeds flashing drivers who are not speeding

