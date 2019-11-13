Police search for suspect after man punched in unprovoked assault in Leeds

Police officers are searching for this man after an unprovoked assault in Leeds, which left the victim with a fractured jaw.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 3:50 pm

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on Crown Street, near the Corn Exchange in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police officers have released an image of a suspect they want to identify in connection with the assault.

Have you seen this man? (Photo: WYP)

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190524680.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

