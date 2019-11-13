Police search for suspect after man punched in unprovoked assault in Leeds

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on Crown Street, near the Corn Exchange in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police officers have released an image of a suspect they want to identify in connection with the assault.

Have you seen this man? (Photo: WYP)

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190524680.