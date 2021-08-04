Police search for wanted Leeds man Steven Dudley in relation to fraud offences
Police are searching for a wanted man from Leeds.
Steven Dudley, 40, is wanted in relation to fraud offences..
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to find him.
Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for information to help trace him.
He is known to the Meanwood area of Leeds.
He may also be seen in Bradford or surrounding areas.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact 101 or via the website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210043842.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.