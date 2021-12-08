Police search for this man who could be from Leeds after glass bottle attack in York pub
Police are searching for a man who they believe is from Leeds after a serious attack with a glass bottle in a York pub.
It happened at The Drawing Board, New Lane, at 8.30pm on Friday November 26.
The victim was hit with a glass bottle and was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
It is believed that the man in the image may be from the Leeds area and officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him.
They believe he may have important information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via email to [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12210249497 when passing on information.
