Police search for this man after Leeds Station trespasser caused delays costing £67k

At about 10pm on Saturday June 12, a man walked off the end of platform 17 and onto the tracks.

He then ran down the tracks westbound toward Copley Hill Junction.

The incident caused severe delays to passengers, costing the railway £67,000.

Have you seen this man? (Photo: BTP)

British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 715 of 12/06/21.