Police search for missing Farnley man Caelan Hartford who was last seen in Saltaire

Caelan Hartford, 25, was last seen at 4.15pm today.

He is from the Farnley area and could be back there.

There are concerns for his welfare.

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing 25-year-old Caelan Hartford to get in contact.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft"3 tall and of slim build. He was wearing black coloured jogging bottoms, a dark blue jumper, Nike grey/yellow and orange trainers (neon) as well as a blue and white and red coloured jacket with a hood.

He has blonde hair which is short on the sides and longer on top.