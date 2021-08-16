Police search for man with links to Tingley and Wakefield after attack in Leeds

Officers are trying to locate 28-year-old Arron Stevenson.

He is of no fixed abode but has links to the Tingley and Wakefield areas.

Arron is described as being about six feet tall and of slim build.

He has green eyes and a tattoo on his chest of praying hands.

Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.