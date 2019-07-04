Police search for man with links in Leeds in connection with sex offences

Police are searching for a man with links in Leeds in connection with sexual offences.

Merseyside Police shared the appeal on Tuesday, July 2.

They said they would like to speak to 51-year-old William Young in connection with historic sex offences in Merseyside.

He is described as 6ft tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

Officers said he has connections in Leeds.

Police said extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

In a statement on Twitter, police said: "Have you seen this man? We want to speak to William Young in connection with sexual offences in #Merseyside.

"He has links to #Leeds in #WestYorkshire. Contact us on 101 or crimestoppers 0800 555 111 if you know where he is."

