Police search for man wanted in connection with tools thefts in Leeds and Bradford

Dean Barnsley (photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Dean Barnsley, from Bradford, is a suspect for two offences in November and December last year where tools were stolen.

The 45-year-old is also wanted on warrant for failing to answer bail.

Police officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have so far been unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team via 101 quoting reference 13200561602/

"Anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team via 101 quoting reference 13200561602 or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat