Police search for Crimewatch caller over 'brutal' murder of Leeds woman Yvonne Fitt

Detectives investigating the historic murder of Leeds woman Yvonne Fitt are appealing for a Crimewatch caller to come forward.

33-year-old Yvonne had worked as a prostitute in Leeds and was last sighted on 16 January 1992 in Bradford.

Her decomposed body was found at local beauty spot Lindley Wood, near Otley, in September of the same year. Detectives believed the 33-year-old had been stabbed to death around two months earlier.

No one has even been brought to justice for her death, but a former police officer believes her murder could be linked to the killer of Leeds schoolgirl Leanne Tiernan.

Yvonne's body was found just 100 yards from the spot where Leanne's body was dumped.

Now, cold case detectives investigating the murder are appealing for a caller on Crimewatch back in November 1992 to come forward.

A full reconstruction of Yvonne's death was shown on the BBC programme and an anonymous caller gave the name of someone they suspected to be involved with the murder.

Detectives now believe the anonymous caller could hold vital information about Yvonne's death.

-> The cold case murders that could be linked to Leanne Tiernan's killer

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Winfield, who is leading the investigation, said: "Yvonne was a daughter, a sister and a young mother with a life ahead of her.

“Her mother, who spoke emotionally about her daughter during the Crimewatch show, died not knowing who did this to her daughter.

“Yvonne was brutally killed and then left without any dignity. Despite the passage of time we remain committed as ever to getting justice for her and her family.

“We have spoken to Yvonne’s family and they want to know who killed her.

“And this is why I am appealing directly to an individual who called Crimewatch back in November, 1992 with information that could be vital to our investigation.

“I appreciate this call was made a long time ago but nearly three decades have now passed since Yvonne was murdered and this call was made. She would have celebrated her 60th birthday this year had she still been alive.

“With the passage of time allegiances change and people move on. I need this person to pick up the phone and give us a call.

“We will have a dedicated phone number to call and you will be able to speak directly to staff involved in the investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone else who has information about the case who has not previously come forward to get in contact.”

Anyone with information on the case or the Crimewatch caller should call the team directly on 01924 821543 or 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

-> Man stabbed in Leeds woods after car attacked by group of thugs