Police search continues for missing Pontefract man

Police in West Yorkshire have spent the night searching for a missing man from Pontefract.

David Sidebottom, 44, has been missing from the town since around 10.30pm on Monday.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 5in, and of medium build,

David was wearing a grey hoodie with white stripe across the front, jeans and grey Nike trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1887 of January 14.

