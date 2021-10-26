Mark James Smith, 41, was last seen at the Asda on Kirkstall Road at around 8.40am on Thursday, October 14.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black cap.

He was with his Staffordshire bull terrier.

Records show that he purchased a tent and it is possible he is camping in the local area.

Officers are concerns for his welfare and want to trace him.