Police scene outside Normanton pub after reports of man found with knife wound to his face

Police have closed off an area outside a pub in Normanton after reports of a man found with a slash wound to his face.

The Junction Inn was cordoned off on Friday morning after West Yorkshire Police received a call.

A man was found outside the pub on Market Street with serious wounds to his face.

Officers have closed the scene while investigations continue into how he was injured, while the man has been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called from Market Place in Normanton at around 7:55am this morning after a 23 year old man was found with serious facial injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"At this stage, officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and enquiries remain ongoing."