Police reveal the 10 Leeds areas where you're most likely to be stopped and searched by officers

A police officer has powers to stop and search you if they have ‘reasonable grounds’ to suspect you’re carrying drugs, a weapon, stolen property or something that you could use to commit a crime (e.g. a crowbar). You can only be stopped and searched without reasonable grounds if it has been approved by a senior police officer. The following figures were released by West Yorkshire Police via Police.uk for the month of June 2019. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific incidents.

1. City centre - 75

2. Armley - 25

3. Harehills - 29

4. Beeston - 43

