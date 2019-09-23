Police release update as armed officers seize machete and knife in Armley

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have released a statement after a machete and a knife were seized from three men in Armley.

Armed officers rushed to Moorfield Road at 12.46pm to reports of a man seen with a machete.

A man was found in possession of a machete in Armley and three men were arrested

A NPAS helicopter supported the officers in the operation and could be seen circling above Armley.

Shortly after, three 25-year-old men were arrested and police have now confirmed that all three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A knife and a machete were recoevered by police.

A police spokesperson said: "At 12:46pm yesterday police received a report of a man seen with a machete in Moorfield Road, Armley.

"Armed officers responded, with support from the NPAS helicopter, and a short time later three men, all aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"A machete and a knife were recovered.

"The men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing."

