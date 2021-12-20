Police release new CCTV of suspect's car after woman sexually assaulted in Leeds car park

It happened on Sunday August 29 during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was on a night out with friends at The New Bay Horse pub in Woodhouse Hill Road, Hunslet.

At the end of the night she got into a car that she thought was a taxi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV enquiries have shown the suspect’s car passing various cameras on the journey - do you recognise it? (Photo: WYP)

The driver took her to Car Park A of the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton Grove, where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

He then drove the victim near to her home and she contacted police at 11.16pm.

The suspect was described by the victim as Asian, aged in his early twenties, about 5ft 10ins tall, about 13 stone, with short brown hair, a short trimmed beard and light-coloured eyes.

Other witnesses have described the suspect as being black.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

CCTV enquiries have shown the suspect’s car passing various cameras on the journey but the registration is not visible.

Expert analysis has found the car was a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf Mk6, with a year of manufacture between 2008 and 2013. At the time of the offence it was missing a rear nearside wheel trim.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “The victim has been left understandably traumatised by this incident and we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We have now established details of the silver or grey VW Golf he was in, which was particularly distinctive having a missing rear nearside wheel trim at the time.

“We are hoping that the information on the car, along with the physical description of the offender and the locations and timings involved, will mean someone will recognise him.

“We would ask that anyone who thinks they know who the suspect is contacts us immediately.”