Police release man arrested over Yeadon dog attack as 72-year-old woman remains seriously injured

A man arrested in connection with a serious dog attack in Leeds on Tuesday has been released, West Yorkshire Police say.

The victim, who is 72, was badly injured after being bitten in the attack at Engine Fields at Kirk Lane in Yeadon yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called following reports of the dog bite attack at 9.39am, and the elderly woman was rushed to hospital where she is still being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries today (Wednesday).

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences has since been released pending further investigation.

A police spokesman said that the dog has been seized and is being held at secure kennels.

An investigation will be carried out to establish the dog's breed.

Banned breeds of dog in the UK currently include Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos and Fila Brasileiros.

Enquiries into Tuesday's dog attack remain ongoing.