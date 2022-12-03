Police were called over the incident at Acre Crescent, Eccleshill, at about 5.15pm when a woman was walking with her children.

A man is reported to have approached the woman and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child out of a pram on the street in Bradford. The child was strapped in and remained in the pram and was not harmed during the incident, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said. Officers believe the man then left the area in a small, white van.

A 40-year-old man who was previously arrested has been released without charge, police said.

Acre Crescent in Eccleshill, Bradford, and, inset, the E-Fit image issued by police.

When the incident first came to light, Detective Inspector Michael Ineson, of Bradford CID, said: “We are investigating this suspicious incident and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Acre Crescent area to come forward. Understandably this is a concerning incident for all involved. Local Neighbourhood Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.”

The force has now issued an E-fit image of the suspect and appealed for information. They want to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who lives in the area who has CCTV footage of a small white van. The man is described as a black male, 6ft tall, of strong build, wearing a black cap and black jacket.

