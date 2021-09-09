They made off with the till and a quantity of gold jewellery from Cash Converters after going in armed with knives.

It is thought they used a getaway car, a silver Vauxhall Meriva, which was later found abandoned in the Seacroft area.

The incident happened at around 4.16pm on Wednesday and West Yorkshire Police say no-one was injured during the raid, which is now being investigated by Leeds CID.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the suspects captured on the store's CCTV.

If anyone can identify the men they are asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210456373.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.