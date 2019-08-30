Police release CCTV of assault suspect after man headbutted in Briggate McDonald's

Police have released CCTV of a suspect they want to speak to after a man was headbutted in McDonald's.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was headbutted in the face in the McDonald’s restaurant, in Briggate, at about 4.20am on Monday, May 27.

The suspect

He was taken to hospital and found to have fractures to his nose and cheekbones that required surgery to insert metal plates.

The suspect was wearing a distinctive top with camouflage patterned sleeves, as shown in the images.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact PC 306 Stephanie Van Loo at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13190268474 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.