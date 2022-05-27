It happened in Nineveh Parade, Holbeck, at about 7pm on March 28.

Police say the suspect pointed what they believe is an imitation weapon at a passing driver.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information to help identify a male seen pointing what was believed to be an imitation handgun in the street in Leeds.

Police want to speak to the youth pictured after the incident on Nineveh Parade in Holbeck (Photos: WYP/Google)

"The incident occurred in Nineveh Parade, Holbeck, at about 7pm on March 28, when the youth pointed it at a passing driver."

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact PC 6697 Robins via 101 quoting crime reference 13220166965 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat