Police release CCTV after man left with fractured eye socket following bar fight at Leeds' The Box
Police have released CCTV of a suspect after a man was left with a broken eye socket following a fight at the Headingley bar The Box.
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.
The victim, a 21-year-old male, required surgery for a fractured eye socket after he was punched in the face at The Box, Headingley on Sunday, October 31 around midnight.
The suspect was described as a white male with blonde hair wearing a distinctive cowboy style fancy dress costume, with an orange t-shirt, brown waistcoat, dark jeans and white and black trainers along with a cowboy hat.
Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact PC 4311 Crellin via 101 quoting crime reference 13210565701.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.