Police officers attacked responding to 999 call in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Two police officers were taken to hospital after being attacked on a 999 call.

The two male officers were responding to an emergency call in Huddersfield last night (Thursday) when they came under attack.

Royds Avenue in Huddersfield, where two police officers were attacked on Thursday evening

Both were injured to their face and neck.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that tour people have been arrested in connection with the assault.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At 6.34pm yesterday (Thursday 3 October), officers were attending an emergency call on Royds Avenue in Paddock, Huddersfield.

"On arrival, two male police officers were assaulted.

"Both officers were taken to hospital with injuries to their face and neck. They have since been discharged from hospital and are being supported by colleagues and their supervisors.

"Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault with intent and remain in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."