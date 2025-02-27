A police officer has suffered serious facial injuries after a brick was thrown at her while she was carrying out enquiries in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6pm on Monday (February 24) plain clothes officers, who had been carrying out enquiries in the Halton Moor area in an unmarked car, were in Coronation Parade when a brick was thrown through the driver’s side window.

The brick struck one of the officers, leaving her with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a face covering, had been the passenger on a bike ridden by another male who had shouted abuse at the officers shortly before the attack and had followed them as they drove off.

CCTV image of the suspect, with the male who was riding the bike shown behind him in the picture on the right | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police detectives are investigating the “shocking” incident and have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The currently available images are of low quality, having been taken from wider footage from street cameras but enquiries are ongoing to identify better images.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Sarah Lambert, Leeds District Head of Crime and Safeguarding, said: “This is a shocking incident where a police officer was attacked whilst doing her job and working to protect the public.

“Assaults on officers are completely unacceptable and we are committed to finding those involved.

“Welfare support is being offered to the injured officer and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250107387 or online through the LiveChat page.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.