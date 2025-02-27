Leeds police assault: Officer hospitalised with serious facial injuries after brick thrown at her in Halton Moor
At around 6pm on Monday (February 24) plain clothes officers, who had been carrying out enquiries in the Halton Moor area in an unmarked car, were in Coronation Parade when a brick was thrown through the driver’s side window.
The brick struck one of the officers, leaving her with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a face covering, had been the passenger on a bike ridden by another male who had shouted abuse at the officers shortly before the attack and had followed them as they drove off.
West Yorkshire Police detectives are investigating the “shocking” incident and have released CCTV images of the suspect.
The currently available images are of low quality, having been taken from wider footage from street cameras but enquiries are ongoing to identify better images.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
Detective Superintendent Sarah Lambert, Leeds District Head of Crime and Safeguarding, said: “This is a shocking incident where a police officer was attacked whilst doing her job and working to protect the public.
“Assaults on officers are completely unacceptable and we are committed to finding those involved.
“Welfare support is being offered to the injured officer and our enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250107387 or online through the LiveChat page.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.