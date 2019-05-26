Police officer praised after ignoring HQ to save woman 'in middle of writing suicide note'

A police officer has been praised after he saved a woman's life, ignoring a request to go somewhere else and speaking to her instead.

This police officer was requested to go to another location but ignored the request and instead made a judgement call to talk to a woman who was sat in a car parked up.

Liam, who works as a dog handler, went to speak to the woman to check on her welfare - and it turns out she was in the middle of a suicide note.

PC Mo Rashad, who broke the story on his policing Twitter account, said: "Yesterday at the start of our shift, Liam saw a car which was parked with a female sat at the side.

"Liam made a judgment call despite being required elsewhere to go and speak to her to check on her welfare.

"She was in the middle of a suicide note. Another life saved. Well done"

Durham & Cleveland Police also praised Liam for his quick thinking in response to the situation.

PC Rashad added: "I covered for where he was needed and he got a personal message from our chief not just for his quick thinking but his continued work with the vulnerable female.

"Was only a few months ago he saved somebody from a bridge. Not just a dog handler."

No doubt, Liam's brilliant judgement call made all the difference in a difficult situation - well done Liam.

@Tim17294457 said: "Well done buddy, that's what the job is really about, I retired after 27 years and it'll never leave me."

Just last week, police in North Yorkshire revealed the good work undertaken by its special constables, who spoke to a lady who was 'ready to jump off a bridge'.

Samaritans – for everyone Call FREE 116 123 or Email jo@samaritans.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – for men Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day