Police officer had sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim during investigation

A former West Yorkshire police officer has been jailed after starting a sexual relationship with a domestic abuse victim during an investigation.

Ben Robinson, 39, was working as a police constable in the Kirklees district when he started the relationship with the woman - who he met when she was the victim of a domestic violence incident.

Another officer discovered the relationship and reported it to the force.

Robinson was arrested in October 2017.

He then resigned from the force.

The former officer pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office at Preston Crown Court on Friday, 6 September.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Robinson was also ordered to pay £1,200 in costs.

He will also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Superintendent Richard Crinnion, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from our officers and staff in line with the Code of Ethics.

“Robinson has admitted misconduct in a public office which means he wilfully neglected to perform his duty to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the public’s trust without reasonable excuse or justification.”

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) set out a national strategy in October 2017 for addressing the issue of police officers and staff who abuse their position for a sexual purpose.

West Yorkshire Police has since run an awareness campaign for employees.