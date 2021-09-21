Police officer feared she was going to die as she was strangled by teenager during disturbance at a house in Leeds

One of the officers described how she feared she was going die as Sam Horton grabbed her by the throat and tightened his grip despite her being unable to breathe.

Leeds Crown Court heard how 19-year-old Horton continued to be violent despite twice being tasered during incident on July 18 this year.

Andrew Nixon, prosecuting, said the officers went to Horton's partner's home in relation to a separate matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

Horton was at the house with the woman and her two children when officers arrived.

The teenager tried to leave the house and became violent when the officers tried to stop him.

Horton said to the officers: "I will bang you both out. What are you going to do?"

He then attacked the officers in the living room in the presence of the children.

He struck one officer and grabbed the other by the throat, which prevented her from speaking.

A taser was fired at the defendant but missed.

Mr Nixon said Horton grabbed the officer by the throat and tightened his grip so she was unable to breath.

The prosecutor said she feared for her life.

She managed to break free but Horton grabbed her again and kicked her.

A taser was used a second time and pepper spray was aimed at him but he continued to be violent.

He was eventually restrained when a third officer went to the house.

He was searched and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Horton, of Clarke Street, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing cannabis .

A statement was provided to the court by West Yorkshire Police chief constable, John Robins.

He described how there are on average 37 assaults on his officers each week and the issue continues to be a serious problem for the force.

Probation officer Malcolm Brown told the court that Horton had gone to the house to end the relationship with his partner.

He said: "That did not go well. He found himself in a stressful situation. He needs help with anger management."

Mark Foley, mitigating, said Horton had problems with his mental health and now has the help of a support worker.

Horton was given a four-month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Jeremy Barnett said: "You behaved appalling to two officers who were simply doing their job.

"You lost control of your way of behaving.

"You clearly have a number of issues, but I do accept that this incident was the culmination of a time in your life that was particularly bleak.