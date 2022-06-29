Police need help identifying Leeds man after serious assault in Bournemouth

Officers investigating an assault in Bournemouth are appealing for help to identify a man they believe is from Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:21 pm

Dorset Police have been carrying out enquires into the assault which took place on Madeira Road at approximately 1am on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

They are now releasing an image of a man they believe may assist with their investigation.

Dorset police believe the man could be from the Leeds area. Picture: WYP/Simon Hulme.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have been investigating this serious assault for several months but have now reached the stage where we need the public’s help to identify the man in this photograph.

“I’m urging anyone who knows or thinks they might know this man to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information regarding his identity is urged to get in touch quoting: 55210183526.