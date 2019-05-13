Police name motorcyclist who died in M62 crash

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have named the man who died in a crash on the M62 last week.

On Wednesday, May 8 there were two incidents on the motorway between junctions 22 and 24, a serious crash between a motorcyclist and a stationary vehicle and a man who fell from Scammonden Bridge and later died as a result of his injuries.

The motorcyclist also sadly died as a result of the collision.

Officers have now named him as Shay O'Connell, 50, from Bourne in Lincolnshire.

The M62 was closed in both directions during rush hour which caused significant disruption to motorists on the motorway and surrounding road network.

Police have asked witnesses to the crash to contact them on 101 quoting log 47 of Wednesday. May 8.