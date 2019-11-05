Police motorcyclist injured after crash in Harehills Road
A police off-road motorcyclist was injured during a crash in Harehills Road.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:09 pm
It happened at 10.19pm when the officer was involved in a crash with a silver Toyota Corolla.
The officer was taken to hospital by ambulance and found to have injured his shoulder.
The Toyota driver received minor injuries.
The road was closed for a short time and reopened shortly before midnight.