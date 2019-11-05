Police motorcyclist injured after crash in Harehills Road

A police off-road motorcyclist was injured during a crash in Harehills Road.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:09 pm
Harehills Road.

It happened at 10.19pm when the officer was involved in a crash with a silver Toyota Corolla.

The officer was taken to hospital by ambulance and found to have injured his shoulder.

The Toyota driver received minor injuries.

The road was closed for a short time and reopened shortly before midnight.