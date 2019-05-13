Police make arrests after shotgun fired in Rothwell

Police have arrested two men after a gun was fired in Rothwell, Leeds.

Police were called to the incident in Wood Lane, Rothwell, at about 3.10am on Sunday, May 12.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with minor knife cuts to his arms and legs.

Examination of the scene confirmed that a gun was fired during the incident.

The injured man was arrested in the early hours of Monday, May 13 on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of the affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men remain in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A scene was put in place in Wood Lane yesterday for forensic examination and a specialist search and was removed shortly after 6pm.