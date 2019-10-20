Police make 11 arrests and appeal for witnesses following Leeds United V Birmingham City fan disorder
Police are appealing for witnesses following disorder incidents 'inside and outside' Elland Road following the Leeds United v Birmingham City match.
Police resources were deployed outside the ground between supporters during the incident which lasted for about 45 minutes before fans dispersed, police said.
They included a public order incident in the Birmingham City supporters stand at the end of the game and a subsequent public order incident in the coach park outside Elland Road, Leeds District Police said.
Officers made 11 arrests in total, mainly for public order offences.
Minor injuries were reported to several match stewards.
Chief Inspector Jon Arrowsuch, Match Commander of the event, said: “Our enquires are ongoing into the incidents which took place at Saturday's game.
“Police resources were deployed outside Elland Road and officers made 11 arrests in total for offences both inside and outside the ground. Clearly these were scenes no-one would wish to see and we will be examining CCTV footage and working with both clubs as we investigate what took place.
“Anyone who has information about public order offences committed is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing Police log 531 of October 19.”
Leeds United were celebrating their centenary with a host of events at Elland Road on Saturday.
These included legends coming onto the pitch before the match, music outside the stadium and pyrotechnics on the pitch.
The Whites came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Kalvin Phillips in the second half.