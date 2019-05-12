Police looking for 'vulnerable' 12-year-old girl missing from West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from West Yorkshire.
Alisha Preece, 12, was last seen in Bradford at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 11.
Police describe her as white, 5ft 4in, slim with long brown hair.
She was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey Ellesse jacket and trainers.
The force said: "She is vulnerable and doesn't have money or a bus pass."
Anyone with information or who has seen Miss Preece is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 1937.